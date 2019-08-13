Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Raised Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stake by $3.54 Million; Shareholder Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Boosted Ralph Lauren (RL) Holding

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 295,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 2.40 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.35M, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.76. About 168,591 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The institutional investor held 56,352 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 51,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 1.02 million shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – PLANNING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees FY19 Capex $275 Million; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN 4Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 83C; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q EPS 50c; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees FY19 Revenue Down in Low Single-Digits in Constant Currency; 03/05/2018 – BARSHAY SEES RALPH LAUREN DOWNSIDE IN BASE CASE OF ABOUT 30%; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Board to Consist of 13 Directors; 06/03/2018 Ralph Lauren Model Chris Collins Debuts Fragrance Collection; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N – EXPECTS COMP SALES TO BE FLAT TO DOWN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS IN FY ’19 – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees 1Q Rev to Be Flat to Down Slightly in Constant Currency

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 4,771 shares to 631,443 shares, valued at $68.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,288 shares, and cut its stake in Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold RL shares while 133 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 49.38 million shares or 5.48% less from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 117,801 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance invested in 15,734 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Community Finance Service Gp Ltd Liability reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Assetmark reported 255 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Legal & General Public Limited Company holds 0.03% or 346,501 shares. Systematic LP holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 78,539 shares. 24,026 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Partners has 0.01% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru reported 1,370 shares stake. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 16,457 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 206 were reported by Signaturefd Limited. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Co stated it has 2,559 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 69,265 shares.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $46.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv holds 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) or 16,009 shares. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership invested 0.04% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). North Star Investment reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Polaris Cap Management Ltd has 0.11% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Limited Co has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Atria has 0.01% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Hilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) or 25 shares. Muzinich & accumulated 1.18 million shares. James reported 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Benjamin F Edwards Com holds 0% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Delphi Mgmt Inc Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 135,970 shares. 41,665 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Bb&T Limited Liability reported 43,383 shares. Nordea Invest has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 198,100 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $31.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Teladoc Health Inc.