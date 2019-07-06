Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Lowered Its Stake in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) by $3.46 Million; Telemus Capital Lifted Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $553,000 as Stock Value Declined

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 85.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,572 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 4,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $154.58. About 3.90M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke to Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money” on Tuesday; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report highlighting its social activism; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-built Industry Solutions; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 173,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 259,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.11. About 5.13M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/04/2018 – CFIB – CALLING ON FEDERAL GOVT TO TAKE “IMMEDIATE ACTION” TO CREATE CERTAINTY THAT WILL ALLOW TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT TO GO FORWARD; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD SAYS IT IS NOT ACTIVELY ASSESSING INVESTMENT IN KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS RATHER THAN ACHIEVING GREATER CLARITY, THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT IS NOW “FACING UNQUANTIFIABLE RISK”; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE ON LINE 2000 DUE TO AN ANOMALY ON LINE, DOWNSTREAM OF LORDSBURG COMPRESSOR STATION; 12/04/2018 – MEETING BETWEEN CANADA’S TRUDEAU AND PROVINCIAL PREMIERS ON PIPELINE DISPUTE IS “A FIRST STEP” TO SOLVING THE PROBLEM, MORE WORK WILL BE NEEDED – SENIOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Expects About 70 % Share of Proceeds to Be About US$2 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PREPARED TO DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO GET PIPELINE BUILT, INCLUDING TAKING A STAKE IN THE PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IF KINDER MORGAN PULLS OUT, INDEMNIFICATION AGAINST FINANCIAL LOSS WOULD BE IN PLACE FOR ANOTHER PARTY WISHING TO TAKE OVER PROJECT; 24/05/2018 – $TRP.CA, KMI: B.C. Supreme Court rejects Squamish First Nation’s challenge of Kinder Morgan pipeline

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7,427 shares to 33,653 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,163 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Slack’s First Earnings Report Anticlimactic, But I Still Think It’s A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Salesforce, Cronos Group and Uber – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is DocuSign a Buy After Its Post-Earnings Plunge? – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: CRM, NFLX, BA, UTX – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bancorp holds 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 4,538 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Fincl has invested 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 734 shares. Georgia-based Marco Inv Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Pnc Financial Services Gru Inc accumulated 170,029 shares. Soros Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 315,000 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 392,153 shares. Chesley Taft Ltd Liability has 58,214 shares. Clough Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 164,295 shares. Concorde Asset Management Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,689 shares. Bridgeway Capital Inc reported 1,300 shares. Marvin And Palmer Assocs has invested 4.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.07% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4,047 shares. 950,186 are held by Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 43 selling transactions for $37.62 million activity. $727,779 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Benioff Marc. Robbins Cynthia G. had sold 490 shares worth $73,082. Weaver Amy E sold $777,823 worth of stock or 5,325 shares. Roos John Victor sold $17,779 worth of stock. BLOCK KEITH also sold $749,873 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, January 23. $941,979 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Harris Parker.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.11% or 92,693 shares. State Street Corp holds 98.62M shares. Wellington Management Group Incorporated Llp has 35.78 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Stevens Limited Partnership holds 109,249 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 74,852 shares. Td invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Acg Wealth reported 22,137 shares. Thomas White Intll Limited has invested 0.06% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cordasco Fincl owns 1,868 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Regal Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 16,658 shares in its portfolio. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). River Road Asset Mngmt Limited reported 4.23M shares stake. Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc owns 10,790 shares. 1,721 are held by Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv. Utah Retirement accumulated 367,739 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $520.67M for 22.95 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 25,244 shares to 26,882 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.