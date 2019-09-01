Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Lowered Its Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Holding by $1.13 Million; Cal Maine Foods (CALM) Holding Maintained by Dean Investment Associates Llc

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Cal Maine Foods Inc (CALM) by 55.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 40,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 113,072 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 72,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Cal Maine Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.54. About 149,989 shares traded. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 11.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods Beats Sales Expectations As Egg Prices Jump — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: 3Q Average Customer Selling Prices Up 36.7%; 17/04/2018 – Cal-Maine at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 30/03/2018 Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Names Sherman Miller President And Chief Operating Officer; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE 3Q EPS $1.99, EST. $1.26; 24/05/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. to Participate in the Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 30/03/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS, NAMES SHERMAN MILLER PRESIDENT & COO; 16/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q EPS Boosted 72c by Tax Benefit; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q EPS $1.99

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 54.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 35,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 65,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 900,602 shares traded or 20.56% up from the average. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Corp Mi invested in 0.65% or 70,195 shares. Personal Capital Advisors reported 0.03% stake. Skylands Cap Limited Liability Corp has 416,350 shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 27,537 shares. Riverbridge Prtn Ltd stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). The Texas-based Moody Bancorporation Tru Division has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 201,316 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.61% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 10,308 shares. Elk Creek Prns Limited Liability Com stated it has 279,965 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. 12Th Street Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 3.72% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Synovus Financial Corporation invested in 1,065 shares. 264,592 were reported by First Manhattan Comm. The New York-based Gotham Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) was bought by FROST RICHARD W.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 14,436 shares to 67,812 shares, valued at $7.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Editas Medicine Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 12,925 shares to 31,073 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enpro Industries Inc (NYSE:NPO) by 31,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,680 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT).