Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Lifted Its Position in United Rentals (URI) as Share Value Declined; Splunk (SPLK) Shareholder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $529,480

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 4,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,530 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.64. About 957,266 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 27.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 14,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,812 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75M, up from 53,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $137.43. About 1.26 million shares traded or 4.42% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 21,000 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 24,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,600 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Llc invested in 0.26% or 341,539 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 158,635 shares. Alpine Woods Limited Company invested in 21,650 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Corporation reported 54,097 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt stated it has 18,699 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 7,709 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Carlson Lp stated it has 0.18% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moreover, Miller Invest Mngmt Lp has 0.57% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Morgan Stanley owns 832,537 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 4,200 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Sit Invest Assoc has 8,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fiera Cap Corp accumulated 361,843 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 100 shares. Strs Ohio owns 74,779 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $211,267 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 287,396 were accumulated by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs owns 1.30M shares. Mathes reported 23,862 shares. 4,655 were reported by Advisory Network Limited Liability Corp. Fmr Llc owns 803,171 shares. First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 1,657 shares. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 10,919 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 13,530 shares. Cim Lc holds 0.2% or 4,450 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Hapoalim Bm holds 3,430 shares. Marvin Palmer Assoc Inc holds 3.68% or 37,950 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Lc accumulated 273,321 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stanley invested 0.07% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Fairfield Bush & has invested 0.35% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.