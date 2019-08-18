Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Lifted Its Holding in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by $1.02 Million; American National Bank Upped Accenture Plc Dublin Shsclass A (ACN) Stake by $432,080 as Shares Rose

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 261,240 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14 million, up from 231,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.45B market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 3.70 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone Group’s Assets Advance 22% to Record $450 Billion; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $27.50/SHR; 13/03/2018 – China Wealth Fund Sells Out of Blackstone Stake Held Since IPO; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 19/03/2018 – CE: ABANDONING MERGER PACT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW; 04/04/2018 – BX SEES PROGRAM WITH $40B CAPITAL VEHICLE EQUITY COMMITMENTS; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE SAYS GENDER MEAN HOURLY PAY GAP IN 2017 IS 30%; 18/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO PLAN SALE OF REMAINING STAKE IN HILTON; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement With Blackstone

American National Bank increased its stake in Accenture Plc Dublin Shsclass A (ACN) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 2,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 30,545 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, up from 28,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Accenture Plc Dublin Shsclass A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $193.22. About 2.49 million shares traded or 39.47% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide; 27/03/2018 – Growing Number of Industries Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Net $863.7M; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 12,216 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 2,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,318 shares, and cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 48,265 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 1.75 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 186,643 shares. Kistler holds 0.1% or 7,179 shares in its portfolio. Garrison Bradford Associate Inc invested 1.77% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Proffitt & Goodson holds 0.03% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 3,960 shares. Renaissance Inv Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company invested in 135,122 shares or 1.93% of the stock. Essex Fincl Incorporated owns 26,970 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Hodges Cap, a Texas-based fund reported 30,738 shares. 71,249 were accumulated by State Bank Hapoalim Bm. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 5.09 million shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 10,825 are held by Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Lc. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) holds 0.09% or 5,740 shares. Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor Incorporated stated it has 10,000 shares. Consolidated Investment Group Inc Ltd Com stated it has 154,229 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter & Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv invested 0.7% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.84 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking holds 551,751 shares. Moreover, Martin Ltd has 3.67% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Commonwealth State Bank Of holds 69,666 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 0.01% or 574 shares. Factory Mutual Insur Co holds 246,700 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.22% or 360,359 shares in its portfolio. Grimes Incorporated has 61,750 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Moreover, Findlay Park Llp has 3.46% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Connors Investor Service Incorporated holds 0.5% or 20,900 shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Comgest Global Invsts Sas holds 861,824 shares or 3.32% of its portfolio. 10,853 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund.