Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Lifted Its Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stake by $3.54 Million; Market Value Rose; As Pinnacle West (PNW) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Hartford Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Stake by $401,090

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Corp (PNW) by 23.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 4,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,980 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 18,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Pinnacle West Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $95.29. About 772,222 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 21.91% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 15/03/2018 – Day & Zimmermann Awarded Maintenance Contract at Largest Power Production Plant in the U.S; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW); 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 08/03/2018 PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $76; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 295,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.35M, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 475,953 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025

Analysts await Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 6.08% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.48 per share. PNW’s profit will be $176.28 million for 15.17 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle West Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 881.25% EPS growth.

