Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Lifted Holding in United Rentals (URI); As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Market Valuation Rose, Texas Permanent School Fund Has Cut Its Position by $344,424

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 27.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 14,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 67,812 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75 million, up from 53,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $116.89. About 819,098 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 3,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 62,822 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.11 million, down from 65,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $137.67. About 2.18 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FIS Named Category Leader in Chartis Report for Sell-Side Risk Management Technology – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:FIS) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $841.34M for 24.58 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 23,460 shares to 155,501 shares, valued at $11.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Independent Bank Corp Mass (NASDAQ:INDB) by 4,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,309 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc by 60,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 47,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,900 shares, and cut its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI).

