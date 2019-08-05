Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Lifted Hercules Capital (HTGC) Position; Transocean Limited (RIG) Valuation Declined While Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Decreased Position

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 295,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.35 million, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.01. About 1.03 million shares traded or 87.36% up from the average. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Transocean Limited (RIG) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 189,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 4.48M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.98 million, down from 4.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Transocean Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.16% or $0.325 during the last trading session, reaching $4.955. About 25.73 million shares traded or 54.02% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 2,318 shares to 2,318 shares, valued at $355,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 35,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). 4,670 are held by Private Ocean Ltd Liability. Texas-based Eagle Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Aperio Group Inc Limited invested in 0% or 41,833 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Ltd invested in 15,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Stephens Ar reported 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Naples Glob Advisors reported 0.2% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Opus Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.34% or 100,419 shares. Nomura Hldgs Incorporated invested 0.02% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 135,825 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Monarch Prns Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.91% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Benjamin F Edwards And has 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) owns 3,808 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc holds 0% or 3,557 shares in its portfolio. 310,594 are held by Parametric Port Ltd Liability Com.

