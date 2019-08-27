Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Increased Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Position; Atika Capital Management Has Increased By $2.31 Million Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake

Atika Capital Management Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 32.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atika Capital Management Llc acquired 1,295 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Atika Capital Management Llc holds 5,295 shares with $9.43M value, up from 4,000 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $869.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $10.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1758.67. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Google is making a dent in the Amazon Echo’s dominance, and may even be winning; 15/05/2018 – Amazon to open checkout-free stores in Chicago and San Francisco; 31/05/2018 – Analyst: Owning Washington Post makes Bezos target of Trump, and that’s ‘not the greatest’ for Amazon investors; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy to battle Amazon; 10/04/2018 – MENA B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2018 with Players Digikala, Jumia, and Amazon’s Souq.com Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence Method for Body Language Analysis by Boston-Area Mental Health Company Brain Power is Featured on Amazon Web Services Blog; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased Blackstone Group LP (BX) stake by 12.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd acquired 30,000 shares as Blackstone Group LP (BX)’s stock rose 20.40%. The Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd holds 261,240 shares with $9.14 million value, up from 231,240 last quarter. Blackstone Group LP now has $59.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $49.61. About 3.34 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 20/05/2018 – Blackstone-Backed GEMS Plans to Invest in Egypt Schools With EFG; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Unit Objects to Gibson Brands Financing; 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings to Sell Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone; 22/03/2018 – Exclusive – Blackstone sells African energy developer; 13/03/2018 – Blackstone to Make Strategic Minority Investment in Rockpoint; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Blackstone President and COO Jon Gray Sits Down with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 25/05/2018 – ABI [Reg]: Goldman, Blackstone Make Peace in Credit-Derivative Standoff; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Hispania On Watch Neg On Blackstone Takeover Bid; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE HIRES MICHAEL MCRAITH AS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 27/05/2018 – Investa Office Fund Gets Takeover Offer from Blackstone

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2 Big Reasons to Buy and Hold Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Scariest Risks Facing Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vulcan Value Partners Limited Liability Corporation owns 5.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 310,602 shares. Allen Invest Management Lc accumulated 3.79% or 67,985 shares. Robecosam Ag invested 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Scotia Cap stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management holds 1.13% or 4,230 shares. Amarillo State Bank, Texas-based fund reported 1,467 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk invested in 3.32% or 509,449 shares. Rothschild & Asset Management Us invested in 0.71% or 37,120 shares. Asset Strategies Inc invested in 1.9% or 4,535 shares. Janney Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 338 shares. Farmers And Merchants Inc holds 0.01% or 84 shares. Bahl & Gaynor invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora, a Illinois-based fund reported 248 shares. Sns Ltd Liability Company holds 1.15% or 2,934 shares in its portfolio. Legacy Cap Prns stated it has 2,835 shares.

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased Liberty Media Corp Delaware stake by 20,000 shares to 380,000 valued at $10.55M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 29,500 shares and now owns 60,500 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 25.02% above currents $1758.67 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $2100 target in Friday, March 15 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Evercore on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Thursday, March 21. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 45,102 were reported by E&G Advisors L P. Barry Invest Advisors Ltd has invested 0.07% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Pennsylvania Tru reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 3.03M shares. Moody Financial Bank Division owns 62,455 shares. North Star Mngmt Corporation holds 0.97% or 237,522 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 13,201 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Llc holds 18,749 shares. Macquarie Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 18,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Webster Bancshares N A reported 4,468 shares stake. Scotia Cap, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 75,798 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,750 shares.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased Teladoc Health Inc stake by 15,800 shares to 20,000 valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 2,000 shares and now owns 4,000 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. The Blackstone Group has $5600 highest and $4500 lowest target. $51.67’s average target is 4.15% above currents $49.61 stock price. The Blackstone Group had 9 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $45 target in Monday, April 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) on Wednesday, June 5 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BC Partners confirms investment by Blackstone – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alan Fournier’s Pennant Investors Discloses 2 New Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Dropbox, Occidental Petroleum And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.