Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Decreased Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $3.56 Million as Market Value Declined; Bb Biotech Ag Has Increased Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Position by $5.55 Million as Stock Declined

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 59,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.43 million, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.66% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $84.45. About 141,999 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.41; 12/03/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES ACCELERATING DEVELOPMENT, PHASE 3 IN LATE 2018; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Trade secrets battle between Alnylam, Dicerna is just one of many; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Plans to Accelerate Lumasiran Development With Phase 3 Start in Late 2018; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annual Meeting; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – IN NEW POST-HOC ANALYSIS, PATISIRAN REDUCED COMPOSITE RATE OF ALL-CAUSE HOSPITALIZATION, MORTALITY BY ABOUT 50%, RELATIVE TO PLACEBO; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Doesn’t Include Any Admission of Liability or Wrongdoing by Either Co; 14/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PRESENTS NEW POSITIVE CLINICAL RESULTS FOR GIVOSIRAN,

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $882.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $19.43 during the last trading session, reaching $1795.72. About 700,311 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – White House says Trump not looking to go after Amazon right now; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but others in government could settle the issue for him; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 08/03/2018 – Digiday: The Rundown: Amazon advertising delivers; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect sales tax on its own inventory in 45 states and the District of Columbia; 07/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos unseats Bill Gates on Forbes 2018 richest billionaires list; 24/05/2018 – STARZPLAY LAUNCHES ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO CHANNELS IN THE UK AND GERMANY; 19/04/2018 – Bezos Made Just 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon looking for larger Whole Foods stores to support delivery plans- Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rhenman And Partners Asset Mngmt Ab has 1% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 91,550 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Invsts reported 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). 208,237 are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Virtu Financial Ltd Com reported 3,720 shares. Barclays Public Limited invested in 0% or 50,123 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 12,304 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 92,522 shares. Strs Ohio holds 1,067 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested in 207,234 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 28,784 shares. Franklin Resources Inc accumulated 199,343 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 456,281 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 185 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Finance Ser, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,515 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 21,607 shares. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has 4.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 41,300 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 619,682 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 102,532 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Wi reported 1,268 shares stake. 80,089 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Personal Cap Advisors Corp stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 13,005 shares or 5.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Salem Investment Counselors has 3.69% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Churchill Management holds 0.46% or 9,633 shares. Grandeur Peak Advisors Lc invested in 1,375 shares or 0.28% of the stock. 15,207 were accumulated by Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability. Edgestream Partners Ltd Partnership reported 5,067 shares. Argent Tru, Tennessee-based fund reported 5,363 shares.