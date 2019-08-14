Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Cut Targa Res (TRGP) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; As Apple Com (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Hedeker Wealth Management Group Raised by $477,101 Its Stake

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 24,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 48,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 72,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 2.03 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,136 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, up from 36,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 47.54 million shares traded or 79.30% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Apple Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 07/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Helps People be More Active with Apple Watch; 02/05/2018 – Apple opens higher as upbeat earnings guidance quells iPhone X fears; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS IT PLANS TO USE DRONE TESTS IN NORTH CAROLINA TO IMPROVE APPLE MAPS BY CAPTURING AERIAL IMAGES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”; 04/04/2018 – Apple working on iPhones with touchless control, curved screen – Bbg; 04/04/2018 – Apple’s reliance on Chinese suppliers reaches a new high; 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Editas Medicine Inc by 50,000 shares to 103,579 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 14,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,712 are owned by First Manhattan. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 53 shares. Blackstone Grp Lp accumulated 258,302 shares. 361,821 were reported by Citigroup. Hap Trading Llc holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 160,680 shares. Oppenheimer Inc stated it has 14,700 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia holds 428 shares. Jefferies Group Lc owns 189,374 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 21,597 shares in its portfolio. 119,006 were reported by Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Omers Administration Corporation accumulated 1.11M shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 6,400 shares. Bessemer Grp owns 76,028 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards reported 322 shares stake. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio.