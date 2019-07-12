Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Boosted Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stake by $1.02 Million as Stock Value Rose; General Mls (GIS) Holder Psagot Investment House LTD Raised Its Holding by $1.60 Million as Shares Rose

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 261,240 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14M, up from 231,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.07. About 3.77M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Cirsa’s Ratings For Downgrade Following Blackstone Acquisition Announcement; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S GRAY SAYS MAIN GOAL IS `TO DO NO HARM’; 12/04/2018 – CVC, MESSER, CARLYLE, ONEX, BLACKSTONE, TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CHOSEN FOR SECOND ROUND OF BIDS FOR LINDE, PRAXAIR DIVESTITURES; 18/03/2018 – Blackstone Grants New Rewards to CEO Schwarzman; 22/03/2018 – FRP HOLDINGS TO SELL PORTFOLIO TO BLACKSTONE FOR $358.9M; 07/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE TO BUY GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST FOR $7.6B IN CASH; 12/03/2018 – Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Acquires $1.8 Billion Canyon Industrial Portfolio; 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings: Blackstone Deal for $358.9 Million; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS (“DE”) WAS $502 MILLION ($0.41/UNIT) IN THE QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Forms Golden Cross

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 261.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 31,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,380 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $53.56. About 5.36M shares traded or 29.86% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 43,414 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Retail Bank Na, a New York-based fund reported 100 shares. Palisade Limited Liability Co Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 12,860 shares. Blackrock owns 186,643 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 2,034 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 8,100 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mai Capital Management invested 0.02% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). M&T Bancorporation stated it has 112,631 shares. 139,394 are held by Marvin & Palmer Assoc. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa holds 860,028 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Blair William And Il reported 354,070 shares stake. Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 13,073 shares. Kayne Anderson Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.05% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 100,600 shares. Artemis Investment Llp has 0.43% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 28.76M are owned by Cap Ww Invsts.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Usb (NYSE:USB) by 13,110 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dj (Ita (ITA) by 52,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,625 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Ide(Biib (NASDAQ:BIIB).