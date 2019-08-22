Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Decreased Targa Res (TRGP) Position by $996,300; Gildan Activewear (GIL) Market Valuation Rose While Mcclain Value Management Cut Its Stake

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 43.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 49,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 64,932 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 114,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 334,378 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 24,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 48,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 72,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $35.27. About 1.38 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 14,436 shares to 67,812 shares, valued at $7.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 1.48M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4.

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84 million and $72.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

