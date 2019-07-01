Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Decreased Holding in Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) as Share Value Rose; Oakmont Partners Trimmed Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $426,935 as Stock Value Rose

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 28.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 4,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,421 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 14,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $110.2. About 3.18M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $26.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1919.66. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 07/03/2018 – Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount; 05/04/2018 – India’s Flipkart deepens fashion market push with in-house brand; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 05/03/2018 – Finance Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Uber hires top Amazon voice executive as product head as Daniel Graf departs- Recode; 04/04/2018 – Tens of Thousands of Customers Flocking to AWS for Machine Learning Services; 04/04/2018 – The launch follows a string of security issues involving Amazon’s cloud

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 1.48M shares to 2.70 million shares, valued at $29.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 25,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Augustine Asset has 125 shares. Artemis Investment Mgmt Llp holds 1.22% or 58,789 shares. Edgemoor Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 460 shares. Pure Fin Inc invested in 0.26% or 760 shares. Williams Jones Assocs Llc invested in 1.96% or 49,711 shares. Peoples Financial accumulated 1.38% or 1,515 shares. 1,290 were reported by Schnieders Capital Management Limited Liability Corp. Antipodean Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advisor Prtnrs Limited Company stated it has 2.36% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Commercial Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited owns 8,793 shares for 7.45% of their portfolio. Claar Ltd Llc stated it has 5,088 shares or 4.36% of all its holdings. 30,760 are held by Moody National Bank Tru Division. Mengis Capital Management holds 0.77% or 773 shares in its portfolio. Alesco Advsrs Lc reported 177 shares. Moreover, Cwm Lc has 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,452 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 90.89 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 25.99 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 19,049 shares. $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Shares for $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. On Friday, February 1 the insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million. Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. 3,000 shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando, worth $294,750.