Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Decreased Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding By $3.56 Million; Issuer Direct (ISDR) Has 0.8 Sentiment

Issuer Direct Corp (ISDR) investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 4 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 5 trimmed and sold stock positions in Issuer Direct Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 897,236 shares, up from 865,553 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Issuer Direct Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 2,000 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd holds 4,000 shares with $7.12M value, down from 6,000 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $874.54B valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $18.43 during the last trading session, reaching $1767.97. About 1.65 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – AMAZON’S CLOUD IS SAID MULLING CORPORATE TRAINING SERVICE: CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 16/04/2018 – Drug distributor and drugstore stocks rally after Amazon shelves plan to sell to hospitals; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Has Rare Chance in HQ2 to Hire More Women and Minorities; 07/05/2018 – Amazon approach to UK grocery chain Waitrose last year failed, sources say; 21/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP:; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON WEB SERVICES ANNOUNCED AMAZON SIMPLE STORAGE SERVICE ONE ZONE-INFREQUENT ACCESS, A NEW AMAZON S3 STORAGE CLASS; 10/05/2018 – Vapor Group, Inc. Announces Its Subsidiary, Royal CBD, to Introduce Extensive New Line of Hemp-Derived CBD Products; 15/05/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: City of Arlington “no longer moving forward” with Amazon HQ2 bid; 07/04/2018 – More than half of respondents in a new LendEDU survey said yes to the idea of using an Amazon-created cryptocurrency for purchases on the site

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.64’s average target is 24.36% above currents $1767.97 stock price. Amazon had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight” on Friday, March 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Evercore maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1965 target in Monday, March 4 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hemenway Tru Co Limited Co reported 1.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Barometer Mgmt owns 138 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 202 shares or 0% of the stock. Pure Advisors Inc owns 760 shares. The Connecticut-based Essex Financial Svcs has invested 2.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Js Cap Management Ltd Company stated it has 6.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eagle Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 908,167 shares. Thomasville Savings Bank stated it has 3.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Halsey Assoc Ct reported 13,423 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Llc has invested 2.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability holds 31,274 shares. Cooperman Leon G has 7,500 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Management holds 2.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 50,190 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va owns 1,162 shares. Coe Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 1,609 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.49 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Bard Associates Inc holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Issuer Direct Corporation for 89,510 shares. Herald Investment Management Ltd owns 90,000 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cove Street Capital Llc has 0.2% invested in the company for 132,500 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 325,312 shares.

The stock increased 11.05% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 8,898 shares traded. Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR) has declined 47.60% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ISDR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Issuer Direct Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISDR); 28/03/2018 Issuer Direct at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today

