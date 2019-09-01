Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Cut Its Enbridge (ENB) Holding as Share Price Declined; Xencor (XNCR) Market Valuation Rose While Bvf Cut Position by $17.78 Million

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 47,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 23,900 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $867,000, down from 71,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 2.65M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMPACT IS EXPECTED TO ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF LINE 3 IS SHUT DOWN, REFINERS WILL BE SHORT OF FUEL AND LEFT TO TRANSPORT CRUDE BY RAIL; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners, LP Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Conflicts Committee; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 99.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 592,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 904 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28,000, down from 593,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 244,977 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.12 million activity.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merus N V by 25,000 shares to 4.54 million shares, valued at $67.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 283,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Realm Therapeutics Plc.

More notable recent Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) CEO Bassil Dahiyat on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Xencor (XNCR) Tops Q2 EPS by 18c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xencor Inc (XNCR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Light Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 511,328 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Invesco holds 13,994 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Redmile Gru Ltd Liability has 2.78% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 3.04M shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). 340,445 are owned by Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). State Street holds 1.41 million shares. 242,551 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. First Advisors Ltd Partnership has 69,783 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Equitec Specialists Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.06% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 10,417 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.01% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md accumulated 6.28M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 443 shares.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Which Is a Better Dividend Stock for 2020: Enbridge (TSX:ENB) or Fortis (TSX:FTS)? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enbridge Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Enbridge Inc (ENB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge seeks partial Texas Eastern pipeline return by Aug. 24-26 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.