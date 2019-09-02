Shamrock Asset Management Trimmed Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stake by $364,563 as Market Valuation Declined; Psagot Investment House LTD Position In General Mls (GIS) Was Raised

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 261.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 31,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 43,380 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 2.61M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 23.87 million shares traded or 71.98% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14 million and $126.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (FTSM) by 40,697 shares to 212,015 shares, valued at $12.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Barclays Capital Intl Treasury Bond Etf (BWX) by 17,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS).

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NLY’s profit will be $363.19M for 8.30 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. Green Anthony C also bought $478,000 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Tuesday, May 14. 90,000 shares were bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward, worth $852,294. 2,780 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares with value of $24,936 were bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Ide(Biib (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,280 shares to 6,355 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Chi(Fxi (FXI) by 31,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460,093 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Dj (Ita (ITA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.