Shamrock Asset Management Stake in Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Cut as Stock Declined; As D R Horton (DHI) Stock Rose, Grs Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $6.12 Million

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.31. About 22.76 million shares traded or 65.02% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 43.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 149,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 192,896 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98M, down from 342,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.27. About 2.98 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 1.30M shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance invested in 0.13% or 20,218 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus owns 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 35,376 shares. The Missouri-based Commerce Financial Bank has invested 0.06% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Hl Financial Lc accumulated 14,898 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Regions Fincl holds 30,407 shares. Curbstone Management has invested 0.12% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corporation holds 20,876 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Asset Management Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.56% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). City invested in 0% or 375 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 816 shares. Js Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Capital has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 25,650 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. At Bancorporation reported 8,992 shares.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Cisco Systems, NRG Energy and D. R. Horton – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “AT&T, Texas Instruments And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 14 – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 8 Worst Stocks to Buy Before the Trade Turmoil Cools Off – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Storage Affiliates by 136,607 shares to 351,724 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14 million and $126.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 4,860 shares to 4,885 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (FTSM) by 40,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Moore accumulated 17,820 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Franklin Incorporated reported 0% stake. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Valley National Advisers stated it has 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Oakbrook Invests Limited holds 27,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Scotia Capital Inc has 17,035 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs L P, New Jersey-based fund reported 22,050 shares. 382 were reported by Camarda Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. 1.63 million were accumulated by Element. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0.04% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Alexandria Capital Lc invested in 21,837 shares. Shell Asset Management has 1.12M shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication owns 0% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 1.35 million shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 261,137 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I Just Doubled My Position In 12%-Yielding Annaly Capital Management – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Annaly Capital’s Dividend, BV, And Valuation Vs. 19 mREIT Peers (Includes Q3-Q4 2019 Dividend Projection) – Part 2 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Annaly Preferred Issue Faces Call Risk – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Chopped: How The REIT Forum Predicted Annaly’s Cut – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy This 11.3% Dividend Yield, Nice Discount To Book, Annaly Is Finally On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. $852,294 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares were bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward. The insider Green Anthony C bought $478,000. KEYES KEVIN bought $2.89M worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Monday, May 6.