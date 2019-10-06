Shamrock Asset Management Position in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Has Increased as Share Value Declined; Halozyme Therapeutic (HALO) Stock Rose While Doheny Asset Management Trimmed Its Position

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutic (HALO) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 22,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 123,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, down from 146,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Halozyme Therapeutic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 450,012 shares traded. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has declined 1.34% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical HALO News: 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tissue Sarcoma; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL

Shamrock Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc bought 4,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 14,731 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 million, up from 10,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.27 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA HYDROCRACKER RESTART PUSHED BACK TILL FIRST WEEK OF MAY; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 11/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery gasoline unit shut -trade; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil earnings: $1.09 per share, vs $1.12 EPS expected; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Considers Expanding Polypropylene Production Along Gulf Coast; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14 million and $141.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd Ii Utils Alphadex Fd Annual (FXU) by 18,117 shares to 224,108 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Japan Etf by 36,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268 shares, and cut its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Us Large Cap Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55 million and $119.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14,700 shares to 31,700 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.44 in 2019Q1.