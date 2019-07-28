Shamrock Asset Management Lowered Holding in Annaly Capital Management (NLY) by $364,563 as Valuation Declined; Mkp Capital Management Lowered Its Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Put) (TEVA) Stake by $637,500; Stock Declined

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 9.95 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 8.72% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500.

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) by 45.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 42,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.54. About 20.15M shares traded or 4.50% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 27/03/2018 – PERNIX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO RESUME DISTRIBUTION OF 20 MG DOSAGE STRENGTH OF ZOHYDRO ER (HYDROCODONE BITARTRATE) WITH BEADTEK ON MARCH 28; 22/03/2018 – TEVA CANADA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF C ACT METHYLPHENIDATE ER® TABLETS, A GENERIC VERSION OF C CONCERTA® FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADHD; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 05/03/2018 – OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS – TEVA FILED ANDA WITH FDA FOR MARKETING APPROVAL OF GENERIC VERSION OF NARCAN 2 MG/SPRAY NASAL SPRAY BEFORE EXPIRY OF CERTAIN U.S. PATENTS; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 28/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD WINS REVERSAL OF $235 MILLION GLAXOSMITHKLINE DRUG PATENT VERDICT -COURT RULING; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Teva Sells $4.5 Billion of Junk Bonds in High-Yield Debut Deal; 15/05/2018 – After-hours buzz: TEVA, MON, MU & more

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in July – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Large Option Trader Makes Aggressive Bearish Play On Teva – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Drug Stocks With Unimaginably Low P/E Ratios – Motley Fool” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HL, PVTL, CLDR and TEVA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Sank in February – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $621.19M for 3.43 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99B and $112.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14M and $126.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS) by 8,657 shares to 9,137 shares, valued at $531,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (FTSM) by 40,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. Green Anthony C bought $478,000 worth of stock. 2,780 shares valued at $24,936 were bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne on Friday, June 7. KEYES KEVIN bought $2.89 million worth of stock or 300,000 shares.

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NLY’s profit will be $364.06 million for 9.60 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Retail Bank In owns 86,613 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Concorde Asset Ltd Company holds 1.06% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 163,836 shares. Garrison Bradford Associates accumulated 86,200 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg reported 8,348 shares stake. Gulf National Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.05% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 311,562 shares. Cls Invests Llc has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Merian Global (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.38 million shares. Regions Fincl, a Alabama-based fund reported 14,526 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associate has invested 0.05% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability reported 118,916 shares. Moreover, Valley Natl Advisers has 0% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 200 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc has 0.01% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 20,265 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 110 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 41,752 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A owns 4,600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Residential Is Risky – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Annaly Capital Management’s Dividend May Not Be Sustainable – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Annaly Capital Management: $10 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Annaly Capital Management: Buy This 7.0%-Yielding Preferred Stock For Income Stability – Seeking Alpha” published on January 16, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “7 REITs Yielding 7% — or More! – Forbes” with publication date: July 27, 2019.