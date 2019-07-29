Shamrock Asset Management Lowered Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Holding; Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Lowered Cdk Global (CDK) Holding By $2.03 Million

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased Cdk Global Inc (CDK) stake by 1.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 35,000 shares as Cdk Global Inc (CDK)’s stock declined 9.27%. The Lakewood Capital Management Lp holds 2.07M shares with $122.04 million value, down from 2.11M last quarter. Cdk Global Inc now has $6.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $52.87. About 138,541 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 20.14% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 23/04/2018 – 1-2-1 Mobile Joins CDK Global Partner Program; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Presentation of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065 at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global & Auto/Mate to Terminate Planned Transaction; 17/05/2018 – CDK Global Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Lowers 2018 Rev Guidance to Range of 2.5%-3% Growth From 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.62-EPS $2.72; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) stake by 31.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)’s stock declined 8.19%. The Shamrock Asset Management Llc holds 88,468 shares with $884,000 value, down from 128,975 last quarter. Annaly Capital Management Inc now has $14.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 3.05 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 8.72% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr

Analysts await CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings on August, 13 after the close. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. CDK’s profit will be $104.61M for 15.37 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by CDK Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.53% negative EPS growth.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) stake by 92,790 shares to 125,600 valued at $15.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) stake by 240,000 shares and now owns 2.65 million shares. Ascendis Pharma A S was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 1.20M shares. The West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Oakbrook Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). D L Carlson Inv Gru Inc holds 0.04% or 14,000 shares. Citigroup accumulated 7.81M shares. Timber Hill Ltd Company reported 14,700 shares. Cwm Lc accumulated 1,121 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 24,845 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Company Limited has invested 0.23% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Tci Wealth invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.38% or 665,137 shares. Nordea Ab holds 0.01% or 439,293 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment holds 0.01% or 3,520 shares in its portfolio. American Assets Investment Mgmt Ltd invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Reaves W H Inc holds 0.92% or 2.80 million shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. Fallon Katherine Beirne had bought 2,780 shares worth $24,936 on Friday, June 7. 90,000 shares were bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward, worth $852,294. $2.89 million worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares were bought by KEYES KEVIN. 50,000 shares valued at $478,000 were bought by Green Anthony C on Tuesday, May 14.

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NLY’s profit will be $364.24M for 9.62 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc increased Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS) stake by 8,657 shares to 9,137 valued at $531,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) stake by 10,669 shares and now owns 23,862 shares. Ishares 7 (IEF) was raised too.