Shamrock Asset Management Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM); Goldentree Asset Management LP Cut Its Stake in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) by $9.40 Million as Shares Declined

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 41.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 223,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 318,765 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.41M, down from 542,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 518,937 shares traded. ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty

Shamrock Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc bought 4,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 14,731 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 million, up from 10,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 19.86 million shares traded or 84.62% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT AFFIRMS OFFICE AUTHORITY TO INVESTIGATE XOM; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil earnings: $1.09 per share, vs $1.12 EPS expected; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 05/03/2018 – IEA Head Speaks at CERAWeek, Exxon Plant Shutdown: Energy Wrap; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Facility Startup Could Come as Early as 2021; 09/05/2018 – Algeria Reaches Deal to Buy Exxon Italian Refinery: Sonatrach; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14 million and $141.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Us Large Cap Etf by 46,930 shares to 572,577 shares, valued at $17.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Msci Finls Index Etf (FNCL) by 20,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Jp Morgan Usd Emerging Markets Bond Etf (EMB).

