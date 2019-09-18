Shamrock Asset Management Holds Position in At&T Com (T); Second Curve Capital Has Lifted Its Position in Bancorp Del (TBBK) as Share Price Declined

Shamrock Asset Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 82.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc bought 17,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 38,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, up from 21,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $268.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.76. About 32.05 million shares traded or 1.35% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/03/2018 – Time Warner Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T HOPED TO GAIN INSIGHT FROM COHEN INTO TRUMP BUT HIRING WAS A ‘BAD MISTAKE’; 11/05/2018 – White House: AT&T’s payments to lawyer Michael Cohen ‘the definition of draining the swamp’; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Rev $38B; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST CO, TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 19/04/2018 – AT&T to Launch Low-Cost Streaming Service; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 08/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is coming to Code Conference; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 28/03/2018 – AT&T faces $1.1bn in payouts over Time Warner bid funding

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) by 24.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 330,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.63% . The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.77M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $579.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 129,059 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer; 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14,358 were reported by Verus Fincl Inc. Wasatch Advsr has 0.07% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 202,045 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability Com holds 254,961 shares or 2.12% of its portfolio. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Co holds 29,806 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Novare Capital Limited Liability Corp has 320,848 shares. Sand Hill Advisors Lc has 189,610 shares. 476,079 were reported by Westchester Cap Ltd. Morgan Dempsey Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.96% stake. Srb has invested 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.74% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Park Avenue Ltd Limited Liability Company has 84,260 shares. Northeast Mngmt has 29,553 shares. Ims Cap Mngmt reported 9,022 shares. Wade G W & Inc owns 311,558 shares. Clear Street Mkts Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.14% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14 million and $141.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 3,140 shares to 138 shares, valued at $15,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacer Trendpilot Us Large Cap Etf by 46,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 572,577 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Jp Morgan Usd Emerging Markets Bond Etf (EMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold TBBK shares while 47 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 45.33 million shares or 2.44% more from 44.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.01% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Price Michael F holds 407,500 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Signia Limited Liability Co, a Washington-based fund reported 291,463 shares. Dupont accumulated 108,132 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 5,900 shares. Invesco Limited has 448,940 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 487,930 are held by Ameriprise. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability reported 323,237 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Swiss Financial Bank reported 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 10,945 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Capital Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 12,381 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Incorporated reported 2.13M shares. 25,474 were accumulated by Sg Americas Limited Liability.

