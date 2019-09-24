Shamrock Asset Management Holding in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Upped by $350,588 as Stock Value Declined; Sm Energy Co (SM) Shareholder Bank Of New York Mellon Lifted Its Stake by $2.85 Million as Shares Declined

Shamrock Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc bought 4,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 14,731 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13M, up from 10,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.13. About 7.72M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims For 15% Decrease in Methane Emissions by 2020; 17/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Two World-Class Steam Crackers in U.S; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL XOM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS SAYS HOPES THAT NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NEW YORK ‘COMES TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION’ ON CLIMATE PROBE FROM PREDECESSOR ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN; 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 237,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.60 million, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 3.13 million shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 9.7-10.1 MMBOE; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $769.6 MLN VS $372.7 MLN; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – PRODUCTION ASSOCIATED WITH POWDER RIVER BASIN ASSET SALE IS REMOVED FROM NET PRODUCTION AS OF APRIL 1, 2018; 26/03/2018 – SM Energy Announces Closing Of Powder River Basin Asset Sale And Provides Additional Updates; 21/03/2018 SM Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces Agreements To Sell Additional Non-Core Assets For $292 Million, Coring Up And Bringing Down Net Debt; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q EPS $2.81; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Enters Agreements to Sell Additional Non-Core Assets for $292M

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14M and $141.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Us Large Cap Etf by 46,930 shares to 572,577 shares, valued at $17.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 3,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Japan Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold SM shares while 60 reduced holdings.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,271 activity. On Tuesday, May 7 Ottoson Javan D bought $73,150 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) or 5,000 shares.