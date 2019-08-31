Shamrock Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Annaly Capital Management (NLY) by $364,563 as Market Valuation Declined; Centene (CNC) Stock Price Rose While Cortland Associates Has Increased Position

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 23.12M shares traded or 65.68% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 96.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 311,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 635,111 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72M, up from 323,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 2.86M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Read This Before Judging Centene Corporation's (NYSE:CNC) ROE – Yahoo Finance" on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha" published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "What Does Centene Corporation's (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance" on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance" published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 389 shares to 33,051 shares, valued at $38.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 4,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,015 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14M and $126.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Msci Finls Index Etf (FNCL) by 20,096 shares to 20,264 shares, valued at $760,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Barclays Capital Intl Treasury Bond Etf (BWX) by 17,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF).

