Shamrock Asset Management Has Decreased Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stake as Share Price Declined; Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Upped Its Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by $459,000 as Share Value Rose

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 9.20 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 8.72% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500.

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 618,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.63 million, up from 605,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 4.19M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 06/03/2018 – SOLOTAR SAYS BLACKSTONE CREATING ‘BESPOKE’ ALT-ASSET PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST IN PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY BLACKSTONE FOR; 04/04/2018 – Bankers pitch aggressive loan refinancings as uncertainty looms; 30/05/2018 – Blackstone Stands Down on Hovnanian Swaps Wager; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone is among firms weighing offer for LaSalle REIT – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS (“DE”) WAS $502 MILLION ($0.41/UNIT) IN THE QUARTER; 12/04/2018 – AMA: Shareholders Also Get A$0.86/Share in Cash or Unlisted Scrip in Blackstone Deal Vehicle; 24/04/2018 – CFTC May Act on Manufactured CDS Payouts After Blackstone Trade; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone Group Names Michael McRaith Managing Director in Blackstone Insurance Solution; 14/03/2018 – China Sells Stake in Blackstone as Deal Scene Turns Sour

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14M and $126.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Barclays Capital Intl Treasury Bond Etf (BWX) by 17,749 shares to 40,789 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 4,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Jp Morgan Usd Emerging Markets Bond Etf (EMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Truepoint Inc has invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Mraz Amerine Assoc reported 0.05% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.04% or 1.64M shares. Nuwave Inv Llc holds 0.03% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 2,633 shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Secs Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 159,991 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 88,468 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Putnam Investments accumulated 694,593 shares or 0.02% of the stock. American Fincl Inc has invested 0.06% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited holds 0.02% or 17,342 shares. Bessemer Gp holds 1.95 million shares. Bell Bancorporation, North Dakota-based fund reported 260,296 shares. 298,935 are held by Narwhal Capital Mngmt. Camarda Finance Advisors Lc has 0.01% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 382 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited holds 0.02% or 318,717 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc holds 0.01% or 17,934 shares.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) CEO Kevin Keyes on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Assessing What Happens After The Dividend Cut For Annaly Capital Management – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Chopped: How The REIT Forum Predicted Annaly’s Cut – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Annaly Capital Management: The 6.7%-Preferred Yield Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Annaly Capital’s Dividend, BV, And Valuation Versus 19 mREIT Peers (Post Q1 2019 Earnings) – Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. On Friday, June 7 the insider Fallon Katherine Beirne bought $24,936. On Monday, May 6 the insider KEYES KEVIN bought $2.89M. Hamilton Thomas Edward bought $852,294 worth of stock or 90,000 shares.

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NLY’s profit will be $364.06M for 9.60 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Blackstone Announces Agreement to Acquire Vungle, a Leading Mobile Performance Marketing Platform – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Financials advance as Q2 beats outweigh misses – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Blackstone Group Gained 17.4% in June – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.