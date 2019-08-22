Shamrock Asset Management Has Cut Its Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Advisory Services Network Maintains Position in Fedex (FDX)

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 38.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 2,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 9,033 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 6,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $158.1. About 1.04 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/03/2018 – 5th package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: SCHERTZ, Texas (@AP) – Texas attorney general tells TV station KXAN the bomb that blew up at FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FBI: NO REPORTED INJURIES AT FEDEX FACILITY IN SHERTZ, TEXAS; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q FedEx Ground Avg Daily Package Volume Up 6%; 20/03/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Kustoff: Rep. Kustoff Applauds FedEx’s $1 Billion Investment in Memphis Hub; 20/03/2018 – FedEx delivers earnings beat on more shipments, higher rates

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 5.49 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Schneider Wins CargoNet Award For Security Excellence; U.S. Xpress Named FedEx Ground’s Carrier Of The Year – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why UPS Stock Is Outperforming FedEx in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FedEx Announces Next Stage of its Global Community Engagement Program â€“ FedEx Cares 50 by 50 – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon Posts 20 Percent Second-Quarter Sales Gain; Shipping Costs Soar 36 Percent As One-Day Delivery Ramps – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Old Is New Again: U.S. Next-Day Air Surge Propels UPS To Solid Second Quarter Results, Best One-Day Share Gain Since ’08 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 21,534 shares to 28,894 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 8,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,190 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 67,201 shares. 38,063 were accumulated by Palladium Prns Limited Com. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co has 9,312 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Morgan Stanley has 1.60 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Halsey Associates Ct has invested 0.19% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co holds 0.5% or 69,397 shares in its portfolio. London Communications Of Virginia has invested 0.73% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Smithfield Tru invested 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 1,674 are owned by Clean Yield Grp. 18,400 were reported by Ellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Corp. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 7,195 shares. Ashfield Cap Prns Ltd Company invested 0.43% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 35,171 shares. Bancshares Of America De reported 1.83 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs owns 270,124 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 300 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Optimum, Illinois-based fund reported 24,845 shares. 10,000 were accumulated by Gluskin Sheff &. Illinois-based Gp One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Oakbrook Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 27,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Paragon Mngmt Ltd holds 25,646 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 11,541 were reported by Diversified Trust Co. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 406,909 shares. Element Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 1.63 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 233,311 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt invested in 5,999 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Camarda Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 382 shares. Moreover, Zacks Inv Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Annaly Capital Management: This 11.7%-Yielding Mortgage REIT Still Offers Decent Value – Seeking Alpha” on February 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Annaly Capital slips after capital raise – Seeking Alpha” published on January 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Should An Income Investor Sell Annaly Capital Management? – Seeking Alpha” on January 01, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “An Exceptionally Steady 6.9% Yield From Annaly Capital Management’s Preferred – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How We Saw Annaly Capital’s Call Coming – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14 million and $126.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (FTSM) by 40,697 shares to 212,015 shares, valued at $12.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 4,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. Fallon Katherine Beirne also bought $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares. The insider Hamilton Thomas Edward bought $852,294. Green Anthony C bought $478,000 worth of stock or 50,000 shares.