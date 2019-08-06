Shamrock Asset Management Decreased Its Holding in Annaly Capital Management (NLY) as Market Value Declined; Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Shareholder Arga Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Position as Market Value Declined

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 15.59M shares traded or 6.64% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 51,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.66M, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Canadian Natural Resources for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $23.71. About 2.71 million shares traded or 9.49% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Get a 10% Yield From This Oil Stock – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 27, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “5 Top Passive-Income Stocks for Pensioners – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Top Stocks Dividend Investors Should Own – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks on Sale Yielding up to 5.5% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Dividend Stocks With Rising Yields – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (NYSE:CNHI) by 2.40 million shares to 2.42M shares, valued at $24.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KOF) by 63,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 537,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 83,213 shares. Whitnell & Com holds 0.02% or 4,975 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 0.02% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Synovus Fincl Corp holds 0% or 27,789 shares. 429,342 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust holds 2.54M shares. Regions Financial holds 14,526 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 250,052 are held by Toronto Dominion Bancorporation. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). James Research Incorporated invested in 0% or 7,000 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 218,381 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 192,953 shares. Sei Invs has invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Stevens Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 220,873 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 0% or 96,567 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. Another trade for 2,780 shares valued at $24,936 was bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne. On Monday, May 6 the insider KEYES KEVIN bought $2.89 million. The insider Hamilton Thomas Edward bought $852,294.