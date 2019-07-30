Shamrock Asset Management Cut Its Holding in Annaly Capital Management (NLY) by $364,563; Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Stock Value Rose While Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Boosted Holding by $1.99 Million

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 43,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 409,907 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.14M, up from 366,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63B market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $46.64. About 1.15M shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 11.62% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Carl Icahn sells Tropicana casinos in $1.85 bln deal; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Eldorado Resorts ‘B+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION WILL BE INCREASED BY AMOUNT OF NET PROCEEDS RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH ARUBA DISPOSITION; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises Tropicana Unit to Merge Its Gaming and Hotel Ops Into Eldorado Resorts; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.64. About 5.92M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 8.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elk Creek Partners Ltd Com reported 0.5% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Victory Capital Management Inc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). 45 were reported by Signaturefd Lc. Pnc Finance Svcs Grp has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Coe Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.91% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) or 16,774 shares. Park West Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.53 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.02% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Texas Permanent School Fund has 44,164 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Ls Inv Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 6,444 shares. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 825 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Manufacturers Life The invested in 0.01% or 145,450 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Service Advsr has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI).

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Usa Truck Inc (NASDAQ:USAK) by 74,763 shares to 14,700 shares, valued at $213,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 229,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 587,871 shares, and cut its stake in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 203,926 were accumulated by Franklin Res. Selway Asset Management stated it has 0.33% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). National Bank Of America De reported 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Campbell & Invest Adviser Limited Liability Corporation holds 56,876 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Confluence Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 686,456 shares stake. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 0.32% or 3.70 million shares. Amer stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Bb&T Corporation owns 22,598 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Profund Limited Liability Corp stated it has 80,463 shares. 18,352 are owned by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 8,390 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd invested in 677,400 shares or 0.39% of the stock. 22,050 are owned by Edgestream Ptnrs Ltd Partnership. Utd Finance Advisers Llc invested in 100,317 shares.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14M and $126.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 4,860 shares to 4,885 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS) by 8,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Msci Finls Index Etf (FNCL).