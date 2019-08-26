Shamrock Asset Management Cut Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stake by $364,563; Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Holder Champlain Investment Partners Has Lifted Its Stake by $3.26 Million as Market Value Declined

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 33,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 969,405 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.10 million, up from 935,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $82.37. About 128,755 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 02/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Detected Unauthorized Access to Third-Party Lockbox Software Program; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK: STOPPED IDENTIFIED UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It Immediately Launched Investigation; 20/03/2018 – Improving Swiss watch exports to help mood at Basel trade fair; 27/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC CFR.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $112; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Non-interest Income Was $91.4 Million; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 01/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference May 22

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 4.46 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer

More notable recent Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: General Electric, Symantec And More – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Cullen/Frost Bankers Is Thriving – The Motley Fool” published on October 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “BofA outlook on regional banks dims; Comerica, Cullen/Frost fall – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s (NYSE:CFR) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 266,210 shares to 3.22M shares, valued at $207.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc. Class A (NYSE:DATA) by 82,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,455 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Company Incorpora (NYSE:MKC).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $94,324 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold CFR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 3,703 shares. 13,149 were accumulated by Charter Tru. Moreover, Whittier Tru has 0% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Brinker Cap has invested 0.01% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability holds 0% or 32 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 5,312 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 203,074 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 17,850 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Inv Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 8,300 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Llc, Ohio-based fund reported 147,298 shares. Fmr Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Hightower Advsr Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 3,163 shares. Howland Limited Liability accumulated 0.78% or 98,241 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Hallmark Cap Mgmt invested in 0.18% or 16,669 shares.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14M and $126.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (FTSM) by 40,697 shares to 212,015 shares, valued at $12.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 3,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,278 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dt Invest Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.47% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Macquarie Group Limited has 0.01% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Annex Advisory Service Ltd owns 19,503 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va owns 11,800 shares. 984 are owned by Tradewinds Management Limited Liability Co. 4,998 were accumulated by Johnson Fin Incorporated. Los Angeles Management & Equity invested in 0.01% or 133,329 shares. Sigma Planning has 65,971 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited holds 0.04% or 86,584 shares in its portfolio. Freestone Ltd Company, Washington-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0% or 10,952 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtn, a Nebraska-based fund reported 500 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 98,984 shares. 3,113 were reported by Hanson Mcclain. Wright Invsts Ser Inc has invested 0.17% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).