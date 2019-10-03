Shamrock Asset Management Boosted At&T Com (T) Stake; AS-IP TECH (IPTK) Sellers Decreased By 51.85% Their Shorts

Shamrock Asset Management Llc increased At&T Inc Com (T) stake by 82.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shamrock Asset Management Llc acquired 17,276 shares as At&T Inc Com (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Shamrock Asset Management Llc holds 38,339 shares with $1.29M value, up from 21,063 last quarter. At&T Inc Com now has $270.51B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.02. About 8.51M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/03/2018 – AT&T Ridicules U.S. Merger Suit Over 45-Cent Price Increase; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Colossal Flub Still Leaves CEO With More Wins Than Losses; 25/04/2018 – Joe Pompeo: Another tidbit: sources told me an idea was floated in which AT&T retains 80% ownership stake in Turner + spins off; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 12/04/2018 – AT&T economist argues Time Warner merger is good for consumers; 15/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 11/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: EXCLUSIVE: It wasn’t just Michael Cohen–AT&T hit up other Trump allies, @lachlan reports; 20/03/2018 – Start of AT&T-Time Warner trial delayed until Thursday due to bad weather; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T HOPED TO GAIN INSIGHT FROM COHEN INTO TRUMP BUT HIRING WAS A ‘BAD MISTAKE’

AS-IP TECH INC (OTCMKTS:IPTK) had a decrease of 51.85% in short interest. IPTK’s SI was 1,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 51.85% from 2,700 shares previously. With 3,400 avg volume, 0 days are for AS-IP TECH INC (OTCMKTS:IPTK)’s short sellers to cover IPTK’s short positions. It closed at $0.015 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important AS-IP Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPTK) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “AS-IP Tech, Inc.’s World’s First Bluetooth Smart Inflight Connectivity Solution To Be Launched by Jetfly – Business Wire” on May 24, 2016.

AS-IP Tech, Inc. develops technologies for the business aviation and commercial aviation industry in Australia and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.43 million. It offers BizjetMobile and fflya technologies that delivers inflight connectivity. It currently has negative earnings. AS-IP Tech, Inc. markets its BizjetMobile product under the CHiiMP and KONNG brand names.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased Fidelity Msci Finls Index Etf (FNCL) stake by 20,066 shares to 198 valued at $8,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pacer Trendpilot Us Large Cap Etf stake by 46,930 shares and now owns 572,577 shares. Ishares Msci Japan Etf was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering AT&T (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. AT&T has $4200 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.40’s average target is 1.03% above currents $37.02 stock price. AT&T had 8 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DZ Bank downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $3800 target in Wednesday, September 18 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, July 25 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 10. Bank of America maintained the shares of T in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $3500 target in Tuesday, September 10 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.33% or 4.01M shares. Family Corporation has 0.13% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 17,402 were accumulated by Harvest Capital Mngmt. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Co (Wy) invested 1.11% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Sfmg has 0.19% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Weik Cap Mgmt reported 0.37% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 382,206 are held by Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Macnealy Hoover Invest Incorporated owns 19,442 shares. Inspirion Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 16,991 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 1.81M were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Sandhill Partners Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 14,633 shares. Prudential Plc has 7.04 million shares. Moller Services holds 0.31% or 18,157 shares. 149,218 were accumulated by Convergence Invest Prtnrs Limited Com.