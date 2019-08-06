Shaker Investments Upped Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $454,155; Mckinley Capital Management Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $363,753; Valuation Rose

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 255 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 1,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $58.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1765.13. About 6.06M shares traded or 56.21% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Amazon drops 3% on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: Trump admin will meet with Amazon, FB, Google and dozens of other companies’ top AI bosses on Thursday at WH; 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON WORKING TO FIX UNPROMPTED LAUGHTER BY ALEXA: THE VERGE; 09/05/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: 60% Of Amazon Customers Will Not Renew Their Prime Membership, Poll Reveals; 21/03/2018 – Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases to offset rising shipping costs, sources say; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos over PowerPoint; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 09/05/2018 – Walmart fought hard for this deal because it could be crucial in its fight against Amazon; 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Antitrust investigators raided Amazon Japan’s offices Thursday over suspicions that the online retailer is muscling suppliers into subsidizing discounts on its platform, but determining whether the new-economy heavyweight truly engaged in unfair practices may not be so simple

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 3,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 488,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.60M, down from 491,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 42.75 million shares traded or 73.80% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 20,997 shares to 27,880 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axos Finl Inc by 77,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 617,991 shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Mgmt Gru invested in 1.06% or 1,997 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.24% or 73,451 shares in its portfolio. 715 were reported by Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company. Monetta Financial Serv owns 5,700 shares or 7.31% of their US portfolio. Whale Rock Mgmt Ltd accumulated 187,396 shares or 6.01% of the stock. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 1,616 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Grandeur Peak Advsrs Ltd owns 1,375 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 16.58% or 76,895 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc owns 69,184 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Provise Mngmt Group Limited Liability accumulated 6,870 shares. 2.03M were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. Middleton And Ma invested 5.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Annex Advisory Service Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 0.82% or 5,108 shares. Baillie Gifford reported 4.41M shares.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 2,281 shares to 56,025 shares, valued at $11.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.