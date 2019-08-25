Shaker Investments Upped Healthequity (HQY) Stake; Jacobs Asset Management Decreased Its Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Holding

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) stake by 27.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 186,897 shares as Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC)’s stock rose 26.46%. The Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 488,103 shares with $10.31M value, down from 675,000 last quarter. Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I now has $8.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $25.49. About 1.54M shares traded or 28.21% up from the average. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA 1Q Net $242.3M; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 08/03/2018 Santander Consumer USA and AutoGravity Work to Transform the Car-Buying and Financing Journey; 04/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Volume Surges Almost 28 Times Average; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA (SC) Weakness Said Tied to Earlier Rumors Related to Fiat (FCAU); 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Santander Consumer Bank AS at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Shaker Investments Llc increased Healthequity Inc (HQY) stake by 76.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shaker Investments Llc acquired 6,500 shares as Healthequity Inc (HQY)’s stock rose 18.26%. The Shaker Investments Llc holds 15,000 shares with $1.11 million value, up from 8,500 last quarter. Healthequity Inc now has $3.67B valuation. The stock decreased 3.51% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $58.53. About 541,588 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations

Among 9 analysts covering Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Healthequity has $100 highest and $8000 lowest target. $88.40’s average target is 51.03% above currents $58.53 stock price. Healthequity had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Barrington. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 1. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Chardan Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $92 target in Monday, June 24 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, June 20.

Shaker Investments Llc decreased Broadcom Inc stake by 3,922 shares to 10,540 valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) stake by 6,092 shares and now owns 8,135 shares. Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 17,500 shares. Dimensional Fund LP owns 6.86M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Monarch Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.2% or 63,618 shares in its portfolio. Maverick Cap Ltd reported 268,590 shares stake. Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc reported 6,024 shares. Invesco owns 0.02% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 2.86 million shares. Citigroup Inc owns 340,448 shares. Point72 Asset Lp holds 2.82M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). 20,666 were reported by Strs Ohio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 179,970 shares. Tcw Grp Inc owns 125,372 shares. 59,713 were reported by Jennison Limited Company. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 9,915 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.02% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Among 4 analysts covering Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Santander Consumer USA has $2600 highest and $23 lowest target. $24.25’s average target is -4.86% below currents $25.49 stock price. Santander Consumer USA had 10 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. PiperJaffray downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 25 with “Equal-Weight”.

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SC’s profit will be $231.81M for 9.51 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.19% negative EPS growth.