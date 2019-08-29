Shaker Investments Trimmed Paycom Software (PAYC) Position; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE)

Shaker Investments Llc decreased Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) stake by 14.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shaker Investments Llc sold 5,246 shares as Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)’s stock rose 19.50%. The Shaker Investments Llc holds 31,127 shares with $5.89 million value, down from 36,373 last quarter. Paycom Software Inc now has $14.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $253.23. About 552,773 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c

Among 3 analysts covering Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cairn Energy PLC has GBX 268 highest and GBX 157 lowest target. GBX 224.33’s average target is 36.12% above currents GBX 164.8 stock price. Cairn Energy PLC had 14 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 15. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, July 18. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, May 2 with “Overweight”. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock of Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) earned “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 16. See Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) latest ratings:

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Will Paycom Be Acquired? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Growth Investors Should Take a Good Long Look at Square Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Paycom Software Processes Another Beat and Raise – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Cloud Stocks To Buy Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Paycom (NYSE:PAYC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Paycom has $246 highest and $17500 lowest target. $209.20’s average target is -17.39% below currents $253.23 stock price. Paycom had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. The stock of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) rating on Monday, March 4. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $210 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of PAYC in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating.

The stock increased 0.43% or GBX 0.7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 164.8. About 266,580 shares traded. Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company has market cap of 971.52 million GBP. It primarily holds interests in Senegal, the United Kingdom, Norway, Malta, Morocco, and the Republic of Ireland. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also holds interests in two licenses covering an area of 1,100 km located in the Sureste basin, Gulf of Mexico.