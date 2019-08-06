Shaker Investments Trimmed Its Position in Microchip Technology (MCHP) by $499,544 as Market Valuation Declined; As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Market Value Declined, Holder Wealthtrust Axiom Decreased Stake by $397,062

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc sold 3,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 23,671 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 26,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $111.31. About 2.80M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 11/05/2018 – Lilly to Participate in UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 9-6 TO BACK SAFETY DATA ON BARICITINIB 2MG; 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Overall Summary Score Was Also Significantly Higher for Entresto Patients; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 31/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Phase 3a Trial Completed of Pioneer 2, With Oral Semaglutide; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 42.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 6,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 8,135 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $675,000, down from 14,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $84.81. About 2.98M shares traded or 13.17% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.39-Adj EPS $1.49; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Microchip Technology’s $2B Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1’; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of 36.35 Cents Per Share; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 18, 2018; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $2.0B NOTE OFFERING; 09/05/2018 – Microsemi Agrees to Additonal Disclosures Related to Pending Sale to Microchi; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 61.5%-62%; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. On Wednesday, June 5 Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 426 shares.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, which manages about $614.70 million and $281.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Clarion Global Real Est (IGR) by 61,614 shares to 383,326 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $751,106 activity. CHAPMAN MATTHEW W sold $424,246 worth of stock or 4,660 shares.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 9,693 shares to 16,043 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).

