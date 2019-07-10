Shaker Investments Stake in Paycom Software (PAYC) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose; United Microelectronics (UMC) Stock Value Rose While Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed by $340,000 Its Holding

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 14.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 5,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,127 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, down from 36,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $243.84. About 239,739 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 340,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 498,087 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 838,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in United Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.71% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $2.315. About 538,537 shares traded or 1.24% up from the average. United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) has declined 25.45% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.88% the S&P500. Some Historical UMC News: 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q GROSS MARGIN +12.4%, EST. +13.3%; 25/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW UMC.N SAYS BOARD APPROVES CAPITAL BUDGET EXECUTION OF T$3.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q NET INCOME NT$3.4B, EST. NT$701.6M; 09/03/2018 – United Microelectronics Corp. Feb Rev NT$11.91B; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Umc Electronics 6615.T -2017/18 parent results; 09/03/2018 – UMC Reports Sales for February 2018; 16/05/2018 – MOLECULIN TO BEGIN CLINICAL TRIALS AT UMC SOUTHWEST CANCER CENTER; 09/05/2018 – UMC Reports Sales for April 2018; 30/04/2018 – SST and UMC Announce Qualification of Embedded SuperFlash® Technology on 40 nm CMOS Process; 26/04/2018 – UMC Files Form 20-F for 2017 with US Securities and Exchange Commission

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 258,200 shares to 283,800 shares, valued at $15.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 134,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.69 million for 99.93 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 255 shares to 1,416 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 9,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

