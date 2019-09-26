Shaker Investments Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; Bollard Group Has Lowered Westpac Banking Sp Adr (WBK) Stake

Bollard Group Llc decreased Westpac Banking Corp Sp Adr (WBK) stake by 50.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bollard Group Llc sold 66,677 shares as Westpac Banking Corp Sp Adr (WBK)’s stock declined 0.20%. The Bollard Group Llc holds 65,699 shares with $1.31M value, down from 132,376 last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp Sp Adr now has $69.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.22. About 50,601 shares traded. Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) has declined 9.95% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WBK News: 16/04/2018 – FLETCHER SAYS NZ$500M BANKING FACILITY W/ ANZ, MUFG, WESTPAC; 14/03/2018 – VILLAWORLD GETS MATURITY EXTENSION ON ANZ/WESTPAC BANK FACILITY; 23/05/2018 – James Thomson: BREAKING: Westpac wins its BBSW case against ASIC…but with some caveats. More coming at @FinancialReview; 23/05/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: The Federal Court has found @Westpac engaged in unconscionable conduct on four occasions by; 17/05/2018 – WESTPAC NAMES CAROLYN MCCANN GE FOR CUSTOMER/CORP. RELATIONS; 06/05/2018 – Westpac CEO Sees `Orderly Slowdown’ in Australian Housing Market; 26/04/2018 – Westpac Says Mortgage Book Continues to Perform Well; 23/05/2018 – WESTPAC CONTRAVENED SECTIONS OF CORPORATIONS ACT, COURT RULES; 26/04/2018 – WESTPAC BANKING – ACKNOWLEDGES MEDIA AND ANALYST REPORTS ON APRA’S 2016 INDUSTRY REVIEW OF CERTAIN CONTROLS ON MORTGAGE SERVICEABILITY REQUIREMENTS; 06/05/2018 – Westpac 1H Cash Earnings A$4.25 Bln, Up 6%

Shaker Investments Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 33.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shaker Investments Llc acquired 468 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Shaker Investments Llc holds 1,884 shares with $3.57M value, up from 1,416 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $859.42B valuation. The stock decreased 1.75% or $30.92 during the last trading session, reaching $1737.41. About 1.93M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Synoptek Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EC2 for Windows Server; 27/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos: Focusing on the present is no way to run a business; 03/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in future food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 02/05/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Amazon says Minneapolis tech office part of a ‘decentralized innovation’ strategy (photos); 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11, from $99 to $119:; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 18/05/2018 – AIRTEL AND AMAZON INDIA INTRODUCE AFFORDABLE 4G SMARTPHONES AT PRICE STARTING AT 3399 RUPEES; 22/05/2018 – Amazon frontrunner in talks to buy Future Retail stake, sources say; 15/05/2018 – Ragan Communications hosts powerhouse lineup at Amazon headquarters

Shaker Investments Llc decreased D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) stake by 13,980 shares to 32,107 valued at $1.39M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) stake by 3,588 shares and now owns 7,957 shares. Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2324’s average target is 33.76% above currents $1737.41 stock price. Amazon.com had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, September 23. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. M Partners reinitiated the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 365 are owned by Southeast Asset. Gabelli Funds Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 28,930 shares. Mechanics Comml Bank Trust Department stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kingdon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 13,642 shares or 2.54% of their US portfolio. Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Company has 150 shares. St Germain D J Company holds 0.09% or 453 shares in its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 5,000 shares or 4.16% of the stock. Atwood Palmer has 428 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 3.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). National Asset owns 10,051 shares. Wisconsin-based Sadoff Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc invested in 3,746 shares or 1.98% of the stock. Estabrook Capital Management holds 0% or 97 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.76% or 18,282 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,374 shares.

Bollard Group Llc increased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 5,997 shares to 178,854 valued at $65.11 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) stake by 62,896 shares and now owns 262,286 shares. Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) was raised too.

