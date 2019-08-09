Shaker Investments Position in Continental Bldg Prods (CBPX) Decreased as Stock Price Declined; General Electric (GE) Holder Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lowered Position by $901,035 as Stock Price Rose

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (CBPX) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 16,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 29,938 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, down from 46,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Continental Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.90 million market cap company. It closed at $24.04 lastly. It is down 21.09% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 100,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.03 million, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 5.50 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES PROFIT AT BAKER HUGHES OIL AND GAS UNIT RISING 50 PERCENT OR MORE THIS YEAR; SEES AVIATION PROFIT UP 15 PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – TIAN GE INTERACTIVE HOLDINGS LTD 1980.HK – FY ADJUSTED REVENUE RMB1.0 BLN, UP 20.4 PCT; 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 12/03/2018 – The Dismantling of General Electric’s Empire Slowly Progresses; 16/04/2018 – G&W Electric Collaborates with GE on New Integrated Recloser Relay for Distribution Automation Solutions to Improve Network Rel; 12/04/2018 – Morningstar: GE Explores Hybrid Deals, Spinoffs in Strategic Review; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Afms Cl D Rtg On GE Comm’l Mtg Corp. Series 2005-C1; 11/04/2018 – GE FRENCH UNIONS CALL FOR NEW EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT W/ GOVT: AFP; 20/04/2018 – GE set aside $1.5 billion of reserves in the most recent quarter

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Middleton & Co Ma holds 0.03% or 19,847 shares. Callahan Advsr Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pioneer Tru Bank N A Or holds 0.05% or 10,750 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc holds 29,950 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 23,844 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability accumulated 5,288 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 19,530 shares. 21,741 are owned by Buckingham. Burney accumulated 10,367 shares. Wade G W Inc has invested 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hilltop accumulated 0.03% or 13,527 shares. Arizona-based Papp L Roy Associate has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). South State Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lau Assoc Ltd Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 18,393 shares.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gap Inc. Del (NYSE:GPS) by 34,108 shares to 121,398 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 68,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 639,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thoughts On General Electric – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Where Will GE Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, PepsiCo and Occidental Petroleum – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Carter Worth’s Long And Short Picks Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Baker Hughes, a GE companyâ€™s (NYSE:BHGE) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold CBPX shares while 52 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 0.73% less from 34.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 20,807 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Boston Prns reported 142,883 shares. Harvey Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.86% or 21,000 shares. Shaker Invests Ltd Oh owns 0.51% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 29,938 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 6,402 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 300,632 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsr holds 0% or 129 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Company stated it has 16,082 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco has invested 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Ami Inv accumulated 53,034 shares or 0.69% of the stock. World Invsts owns 2.78 million shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 2,457 shares. Moreover, Amer Intl Gp has 0% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc owns 11,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Nv holds 195,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Continental Building Products (CBPX) Announces Resignation of Lone Star-Affiliated Board Members – StreetInsider.com” on March 22, 2016, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Continental Building Products (CBPX) Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2018. More interesting news about Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Continental Building Products’s (NYSE:CBPX) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Continental Building Products: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 24, 2018.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 9,693 shares to 16,043 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 47,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc.