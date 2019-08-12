Shaker Investments Maintains Holding in Argan (AGX); Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Shareholder Knighthead Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $2.80 Million

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 174.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 35,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 55,455 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 20,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $619.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.64. About 26,423 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 31.24% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 12.68 million shares traded or 548.54% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – OIL ARB: Argentina’s YPF Is Said to Sell Cruz Del Sur for May; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS EXPECTS MONTHLY FUEL INCREASES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 AFTER AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q REV. ARS75.8B, EST. ARS75.93B; 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $144.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3,547 shares to 11,545 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axos Finl Inc by 77,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 617,991 shares, and cut its stake in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB).

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71 billion and $539.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 9.93 million shares to 10.43 million shares, valued at $185.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,780 are held by Stevens Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Canyon Capital Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.23% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 2.09 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtn Management accumulated 485,323 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Avalon Advsrs Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). The New York-based Millennium Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Saba Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 348,770 shares stake. Gramercy Funds Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1.36 million shares stake. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 1.81M shares. United Automobile Association holds 0.03% or 902,343 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 305,298 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments has invested 0.03% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Carroll Fincl Associates reported 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Co reported 53,279 shares. 899,682 are owned by Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company.