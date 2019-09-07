Shaker Investments Lowered Its Position in Facebook (FB) as Stock Rose; Legacy Private Trust Maintains Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 80.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 22,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 50,506 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, up from 27,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 49.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 3,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg to Testify to Congress on Facebook’s Handling of Data Next Week; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES WILL INTEGRATE ITS QCA6438 AND QCA6428 FAMILY OF PRE-802.11AY CHIPSETS WITH FACEBOOK’S TERRAGRAPH TECHNOLOGY; 08/05/2018 – Facebook instituted a huge “executive shakeup,” reorganizing around a new blockchain effort and aims to address privacy concerns; 01/05/2018 – Facebook to Add `Clear History’ Tool to Let Users Scrub Web Data; 06/04/2018 – Facebook was able to remotely delete messages Zuckerberg sent, a feature that isn’t available to all users; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM, FACEBOOK IN DEAL FOR WIRELESS INTERNET CONNECTIVITY; 26/03/2018 – Axios AM: Mike’s Top 10 – Exclusive poll: Facebook favorability – The long view – ���� 1 fun thing; 23/04/2018 – Jeffrey Gundlach, the market’s “bond king,” announced bets on a gas exploration and production ETF and against Facebook; 23/03/2018 – Facebook’s scandal is producing at least one thing to like: Thousands of jobs AI can’t handle; 10/04/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is right now appearing before Congress in the wake of the data breach

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DES) by 36,565 shares to 55,199 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 14,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,558 shares, and cut its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C has 0.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 414,168 shares. Blackhill Cap Inc owns 226,200 shares for 4.31% of their portfolio. Chatham Cap Gp, Georgia-based fund reported 8,084 shares. Brinker Capital holds 102,119 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Financial Bank The, a Japan-based fund reported 713,712 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 109,497 shares. Ionic Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 8,864 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Lc invested 1.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lafayette Investments reported 1.87% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Pa has invested 0.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 426,122 are owned by Williams Jones And. Carret Asset Mgmt accumulated 88,335 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 595,095 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.26% or 249,727 shares. Keybank Association Oh has invested 1.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 24.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 6.17% or 4.12M shares in its portfolio. 124,429 are owned by Overbrook Corp. Kessler Inv Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Allstate reported 176,434 shares. Condor has invested 0.73% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Newfocus Fincl Gru Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,091 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 39,879 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp has 1,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sarasin & Prns Llp owns 38,618 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge Advsr has 0.34% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,930 shares. Edgemoor Advsrs accumulated 0.63% or 28,924 shares. 134,889 were reported by Roosevelt Investment Group. Brown Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 6.43 million were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Colorado-based Marsico Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 6.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).