Shaker Investments Lifted Its Holding in Synnex (SNX) by $455,014 as Stock Value Declined; Bourgeon Capital Management Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX) Decreased by $1.20 Million

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 27,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 44,750 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99 million, down from 72,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $48.67. About 6.58 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – Data firm IHS Markit to buy lpreo in $1.86 bln deal; 26/03/2018 – ASGARD PARTNERS HIRES TINA PHAM FROM BLACKSTONE; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S GRAY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – ZELL SAYS GRAY IS VERY SMART, WILL DO GREAT JOB AT BLACKSTONE; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: GOLDMAN AND BLACKSTONE STILL HAVE CLOSE RELATIONSHIP; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone warns on threat to tax break; 05/04/2018 – The majority of institutional investors including longtime partner Blackstone Group are leaving the hedge fund, according to a person familiar with the situation; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Cirsa’s Ratings For Downgrade Following Blackstone Acquisition Announcement; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 4,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 39,430 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.88 million, up from 34,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $113.46. About 273,357 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q REV. $4.55B, EST. $4.47B; 10/04/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Mar Rev NT$33.67B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87; 21/04/2018 – DJ SYNNEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNX); 25/05/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Advances to #169 on the Fortune 500 List of Largest Companies; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Launches Exclusive IT Reseller Community Focused on Technology Convergence; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Gives Downbeat Quarterly Forecast — Market Mover; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SNX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 06/03/2018 Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.16B

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $172.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 39,700 shares to 115,154 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.11M for 20.62 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $150.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2,460 shares to 7,640 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 6,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,630 shares, and cut its stake in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB).

