Shaker Investments Lifted By $318,420 Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake; Viking Global Investors LP Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Shaker Investments Llc increased Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) stake by 14.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shaker Investments Llc acquired 915 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)’s stock rose 12.09%. The Shaker Investments Llc holds 7,435 shares with $2.59M value, up from 6,520 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc now has $21.31B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $364.58. About 18,206 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 25.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 3.40 million shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Viking Global Investors Lp holds 9.77M shares with $1.15B value, down from 13.17 million last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $135.49. About 1.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest

Among 16 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ulta Beauty had 22 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 15 with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. UBS maintained the shares of ULTA in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 8,843 shares. Bartlett And Co Limited Co has invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Bbva Compass Bancorp owns 832 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Michigan-based Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Exane Derivatives holds 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 12 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co invested in 84,045 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 424,932 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,466 shares. Kentucky Retirement System stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). California-based Advisor Prtnrs Llc has invested 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Hussman Strategic Incorporated owns 5,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc owns 3,134 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Wright Ser holds 1,734 shares. Fosun Int Limited reported 600 shares.

Shaker Investments Llc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 1,132 shares to 2,590 valued at $732,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Continental Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:CBPX) stake by 16,327 shares and now owns 29,938 shares. Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) was reduced too.

Viking Global Investors Lp increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 887,674 shares to 3.74M valued at $925.01M in 2019Q1. It also upped Anaptysbio Inc stake by 84,123 shares and now owns 830,160 shares. Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) was raised too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. Nadella Satya sold 267,466 shares worth $28.35M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 2.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ima Wealth accumulated 21,778 shares or 1% of the stock. 500,000 were accumulated by Altimeter Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Ithaka Group Ltd Liability Company reported 6.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Putnam Invests Lc has invested 4.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marietta Invest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 89,496 shares or 3.32% of their US portfolio. 160,918 were reported by Carret Asset Mngmt Lc. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri invested in 2.04% or 158,054 shares. 18,478 were accumulated by Montgomery Invest Management Incorporated. Scott Selber invested in 3.51% or 56,970 shares. Vigilant Management Limited Liability accumulated 134,561 shares or 2.22% of the stock. Scge Mgmt LP stated it has 6.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carlson accumulated 22,370 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Liability owns 57,193 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reported 1.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).