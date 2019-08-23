Shaker Investments Lifted By $318,420 Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding; Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment Quality Municipal Fund (NQP) Sentiment Is 1.67

Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment Quality Municipal Fund (NQP) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.78, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 20 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 12 reduced and sold stock positions in Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment Quality Municipal Fund. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 5.88 million shares, up from 5.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment Quality Municipal Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 7 Increased: 13 New Position: 7.

Shaker Investments Llc increased Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) stake by 14.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shaker Investments Llc acquired 915 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Shaker Investments Llc holds 7,435 shares with $2.59M value, up from 6,520 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc now has $19.58B valuation. The stock increased 2.06% or $6.75 during the last trading session, reaching $334.87. About 679,956 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79

Among 16 analysts covering Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ulta Beauty Inc has $380 highest and $30000 lowest target. $345.76’s average target is 3.25% above currents $334.87 stock price. Ulta Beauty Inc had 22 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Telsey Advisory maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Loop Capital Markets. Nomura maintained the shares of ULTA in report on Friday, March 15 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 8. Oppenheimer maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 2,183 shares. Moreover, Aperio Grp Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). New York-based Cim Ltd has invested 0.46% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Motco holds 0% or 84 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Svcs Incorporated accumulated 25,052 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Limited has 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 2,250 shares. Grisanti Capital Mgmt Lc has 1.42% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 6,676 shares. Invsts holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1.77 million shares. Monetta Service Incorporated owns 1,700 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Duncker Streett And Communications Inc has 100 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 316 shares. Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Co invested 0.6% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Two Creeks Cap Management LP accumulated 231,878 shares. Covington Cap invested in 23 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.13% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Shaker Investments Llc decreased The Trade Desk Inc stake by 20,997 shares to 27,880 valued at $5.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Axos Finl Inc stake by 77,624 shares and now owns 617,991 shares. Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 28,779 shares traded. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund for 288,930 shares. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc owns 33,281 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.58% invested in the company for 1.06 million shares. The New York-based Saba Capital Management L.P. has invested 0.48% in the stock. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 138,010 shares.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $530.84 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 15.76 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania.