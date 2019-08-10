Shaker Investments Increases Position in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE); Hbk Investments LP Has Cut Best Buy (BBY) Position as Market Value Rose

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 41.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 236,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The hedge fund held 336,102 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.88M, down from 572,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 1.53 million shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: BEST BUY SAYS NOT UPDATING FULL-YEAR VIEWS; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Drops as Heavy Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Backs FY19 View of Rev $41B-$42B; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: FBI paid Best Buy `informants’ to search customers’ computers for kiddie porn; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN BEST BUY INC; 20/04/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC – FIVE-YEAR FACILITY AGREEMENT WILL REPLACE PREVIOUS $1.25 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Kaspersky suits to overturn government ban; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN NORDSTROM INC; 18/04/2018 – Former rivals Amazon and Best Buy join forces to sell smart TVs; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Best Buy severs ties with Huawei on security concerns – Bloomberg

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 123.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 47,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 85,290 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $644,000, up from 38,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.16. About 15.32M shares traded or 33.35% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q Rev $127.4M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO FUND ACQUISITION WITH EQUITY OFFERING PROCEEDS; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q EPS 27c; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 06/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Amends $2B Credit Facility, Changes Include Extenting Maturity One Year to May 2023 and Increasing Borrowing Base; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM AMENDS CREDIT FACILITY, EXPANDS BORROWING BASE; 05/03/2018 Callon Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) by 6,785 shares to 45,690 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 3,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,207 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.06% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) or 637,300 shares. Sei Invests Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Channing Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3.29M shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 54,827 shares. Shine Inv Advisory has 575 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa owns 954,748 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Co invested in 0% or 51,008 shares. D E Shaw Co accumulated 12,973 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.03% or 457,437 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability owns 23,577 shares. Marathon Capital Management has invested 0.12% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Moreover, Miller Investment Mngmt LP has 0.02% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.15% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) or 3.69 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx holds 15,964 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 696 shares. Moreover, Adage Cap Prtn Lc has 0.05% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Gsa Cap Partners Llp invested in 0.06% or 8,391 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp has invested 0.07% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Pinebridge L P, New York-based fund reported 168,051 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 104,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management, Texas-based fund reported 877,120 shares. Advisory Services Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 374 shares. Mackay Shields stated it has 0.16% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Chevy Chase owns 196,141 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cypress Gru Inc holds 4,377 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 61 shares. Us Bancorp De invested in 0.02% or 92,016 shares. Bbt Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 7,034 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 8.79% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BBY’s profit will be $269.06 million for 17.01 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 35,322 shares to 520,000 shares, valued at $23.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 457,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 527,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).