Shaker Investments Increases Holding in Healthequity (HQY); As Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Share Price Rose, Walthausen & Company Has Cut by $2.82 Million Its Stake

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD) by 17.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 352,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.62M, down from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $659.01M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.32. About 128,219 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 18/04/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Statement on Blocking Cloture of Legislation that Harms the Great Lakes; 22/03/2018 – Ohio Corn, Wheat and Soybean Farmers Denounce Proposed Gutting of Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 21/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY COMMENTS ON MOU IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 11/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Names Top Sailors; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Stabenow: Stabenow Announces Full Restoration of Great Lakes Funding and Actions to Combat Asian Carp in Federal Budget; 20/04/2018 – DJ Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporati, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLDD); 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 26/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Holds Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony; 28/03/2018 – Macomb Daily: Latest scoop: Haagen-Dazs grand opening at Great Lakes Crossing is April 7; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Gillibrand: To Protect Against Future Flooding Along New York’s Great Lakes Coastline, Senator Gillibrand Pushes For

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 76.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $60.72. About 413,242 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold GLDD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 47.49 million shares or 8.56% more from 43.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Element Capital Management Limited has invested 0.01% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Aqr Cap Limited Co reported 477,766 shares stake. American Int Group accumulated 36,398 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 55,200 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 30,737 shares. Jennison Associates Lc holds 4.53 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 10,400 shares. London Of Virginia invested in 406,105 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.03% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Private Management Gru reported 1.53M shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). State Street Corp stated it has 1.08M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 14,095 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 672 shares or 0% of the stock.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) by 65,364 shares to 155,250 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abm Industries Inc (NYSE:ABM) by 64,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 383,983 shares, and has risen its stake in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF).

