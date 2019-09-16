Shaker Investments Increased Its Dxp Enterprises New (DXPE) Position by $516,335; Stock Declined; Greystone Managed Investments Has Cut Magna Intl (MGA) Stake by $3.14 Million as Valuation Declined

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (DXPE) by 123.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 13,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.32% . The institutional investor held 25,255 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $957,000, up from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Dxp Enterprises Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $632.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $35.92. About 52,900 shares traded. DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) has declined 15.76% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DXPE News: 27/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 24C, EST. 21C; 15/05/2018 – Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Buys 1.2% of DXP Enterprises; 20/04/2018 – DJ DXP Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXPE); 20/03/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 4Q EPS 36C, EST. 7.0C; 20/03/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 4Q REV. $265.6M, EST. $248.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises 1Q EPS 24c; 15/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises: DXP is seeking a VP of Biz Dev to join Supply Chain Services team within the East Coast or West Coast region!; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in DXP Enterprises; 12/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises: Chief Accounting Officer Mac McConnell to Retire, Effective March 31

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 64,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 217,839 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.86 million, down from 281,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 629,737 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 26/04/2018 – Magna International: Production to Begin in 2021, to Generate Over 100 New Jobs; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61; 16/03/2018 – Auto-parts giant Magna is investing $200 million in ride-hailing company Lyft, and is partnering with Lyft to develop self-driving vehicles

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $150.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 4,230 shares to 26,897 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 33,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,005 shares, and cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 9 investors sold DXPE shares while 38 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 13.68 million shares or 1.05% less from 13.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 0% or 4,556 shares. Comerica Savings Bank owns 14,992 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 47,861 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 4,989 shares. 46,251 are owned by Zacks Inv. Principal Fincl Group, Iowa-based fund reported 128,394 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 228,844 shares or 0% of the stock. Nantahala Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.67% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Gsa Capital Llp owns 9,339 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Lc invested in 94,500 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 5,443 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 11,873 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated holds 188 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement, Arizona-based fund reported 24,833 shares.

