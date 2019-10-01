Shaker Investments Holding in Synnex (SNX) Lifted by $455,014 as Share Price Declined; Mufg Americas Holdings Stake in Home Depot (HD) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 3,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,621 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.13 million, down from 230,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.02. About 3.08M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 4,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 39,430 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.88 million, up from 34,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.9. About 390,949 shares traded or 7.15% up from the average. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Rev $4.55B; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.14; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.14, EST. $2.11; 10/05/2018 – DATATEC – YEAR OVER YEAR DECLINE IN UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE AND HEPS RESULT OF SALE OF WESTCON AMERICAS TO SYNNEX WITH EFFECT FROM SEPT 1; 10/04/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Named Distributor of the Year in the US and Canada at 2018 Aruba Americas Partner Summit; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SNX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87

More notable recent SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “RayJay: Synnex Concerns Brushed Aside By Strong Q1 – Benzinga” on March 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Synnex Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SYNNEX Corporation Adds Arista Networks to Address Datacenter and Campus Networking Markets in the IT Channel – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SYNNEX Corporation Invests in Security, Networking and UCC Portfolio through Enhanced Platform, Expanded Offerings – PRNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synnex: Buy, Sell Or Hold? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $150.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 6,170 shares to 6,630 shares, valued at $657,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 5,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,483 shares, and cut its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold SNX shares while 96 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.36% less from 39.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 144 were accumulated by First Mercantile Trust. Private Trust Na invested in 0.11% or 5,531 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Icon Advisers Incorporated Communications stated it has 12,900 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 68,703 shares. 4,865 are held by Panagora Asset Management Inc. Salem Inv Counselors Inc owns 0% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 357 shares. Clark Capital Group Inc stated it has 334,737 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Brookstone Capital invested in 4,445 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Advsr Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.02% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Lmr Prns Llp has 0.05% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 12,884 shares. 71,912 are held by Utd Ser Automobile Association. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Com has invested 0.01% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Bluecrest Capital Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 9,654 shares.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 17,122 shares to 164,392 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 6,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pioneer Tru National Bank N A Or holds 3,351 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Investment Management Company has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Putnam Investments has invested 1.27% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,494 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 1.83M are held by Td Asset Inc. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 212,190 shares. Mcrae Mngmt invested in 2,155 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Cambiar Limited Liability invested in 1.14% or 211,087 shares. Wellington Shields And Communication Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,116 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 10,540 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 0.34% stake. Parsons Capital Management Incorporated Ri holds 1.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 47,876 shares. Artemis Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.66% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Selway Asset Management stated it has 22,085 shares. Brookmont Capital Mngmt has invested 22.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Boston Beer, Carvana, HD Supply, Marathon Petroleum, Square, Trade Desk, Whirlpool and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Automotive Minute: 2020 GMC Sierra HDâ€™s new AT4 trim is a compelling off-road ready choice (Photos) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot: I See Further Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 23.02 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.