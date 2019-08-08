Shaker Investments Holding in Dorman Products (DORM) Has Upped by $334,400; As Actuant A (ATU) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cut Its Stake by $11.13 Million

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 135.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 6,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $581,000, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $71.44. About 24,899 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 1.4% Position in Dorman Products; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.10-$4.32; 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. $1.03; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an; 12/03/2018 – Dorman Products Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Actuant Corp A (ATU) by 95.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 463,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.63% . The institutional investor held 23,650 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 487,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Actuant Corp A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $22.06. About 75,034 shares traded. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 17.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 26/04/2018 – Actuant Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 21/03/2018 – Actuant 2Q Adj EPS 13c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Actuant Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATU); 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP -; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 4.9% Position in Actuant; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Actuant Rts To ‘BB’ Frm ‘BB+’; Otlk Neg; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Adjusts Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Appoints New Board Members; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.00 TO $1.10, EST. $1.05; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.140 TO $1.16B, EST. $1.055

Analysts await Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ATU’s profit will be $11.06M for 30.64 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Actuant Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

