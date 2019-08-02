Shaker Investments Holding in Argan (AGX) Has Upped as Market Valuation Declined; Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Class A (BAH) Holder Aureus Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $462,260 as Valuation Rose

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A (BAH) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 7,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 372,407 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.65 million, down from 380,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $68.83. About 713,895 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 23/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Webcast Investor Day Presentations on Wednesday, June 6, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Formation of the Booz Allen Foundation; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q EPS 58c; 29/03/2018 – Defense Department: Recipients of Contract Include Booz Allen Hamilton; 29/05/2018 – The Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen a Place on $495M IDIQ Contract to Conquer Tough Technical Challenges; 18/04/2018 – Harris, St. Laurent & Chaudhry LLP and Mark Kelly, Esq; 23/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING – SPACE AND NAVAL WARFARE SYSTEMS CENTER PACIFIC AWARDS CO 5 YEAR, $78M CUMULATIVE IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE C4l SOLUTIONS; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – WAS AWARDED $179 MLN CONTRACT IN NOVEMBER OF 2017 FOR UP TO FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 12/03/2018 – RadioResource: Federal Engineering Part of Booz Allen Team Helping DHS OEC

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 174.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 35,255 shares as the company's stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 55,455 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 20,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $614.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.28. About 168,701 shares traded or 41.85% up from the average. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 16,327 shares to 29,938 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,950 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Argan: Vindication For The Bull Case Is Just Around The Corner – Seeking Alpha" on February 06, 2019

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2,887 shares to 58,406 shares, valued at $15.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp Com (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 13,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session – Benzinga" on July 29, 2019

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. 10,000 shares were sold by ROSSOTTI CHARLES O, worth $532,600 on Thursday, February 7. The insider Messer Angela M. sold 27,000 shares worth $1.44 million.