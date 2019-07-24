Shaker Investments Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Upped by $454,155 as Market Valuation Rose; Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Macquarie Group LTD Decreased Its Holding by $1.30 Million

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 10,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 284,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.05 million, down from 295,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $126.34. About 3.09M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 255 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 1,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1997.07. About 1.94M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills — Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 01/05/2018 – The moves will begin the process of more fully integrating the Amazon and Whole Foods businesses; 20/04/2018 – Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 23/04/2018 – Amazon.com Inc expected to post earnings of $1.27 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Gives Prime Discount to Medicaid Recipients, Reports Say; 26/04/2018 – Amazon sales may jump this quarter – but an increase in spending may knock profits down; 30/05/2018 – JABIL INC – UNIT JABIL PACKAGING SOLUTIONS JOINED AMAZON DASH REPLENISHMENT SERVICE (DRS) SOLUTION PROVIDERS PROGRAM; 11/05/2018 – Britain’s Zoopla, PrimeLocation bought by Silver Lake for $3 bln; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa–An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 4.72% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vident Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Flow Traders Us Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 176 shares. Cadinha Ltd stated it has 6,046 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 0.33% or 29,560 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Mngmt Corp has 2.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Naples Glob Advsrs Ltd has 0.5% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chevy Chase Holdg accumulated 399,434 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 0.64% or 1,748 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Co has 0.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Central Secs holds 3.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 13,000 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 3,795 shares. South Texas Money Limited invested in 1.8% or 23,479 shares. Hudock Cap Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 241 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Management Limited Co reported 6.13% stake.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 3,922 shares to 10,540 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 3,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,207 shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt (NYSE:WRE) by 27,862 shares to 2.02M shares, valued at $57.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 29,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.56 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.